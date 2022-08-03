© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Fort Hunter Liggett—America’s first Army base with whole blood transfusion capability

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT
Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Captain, Devon Haggie shows how the whole blood portable field pack works.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County to learn how fire captain, Devon Haggie instituted whole blood, pre-hospital transfusion capability in the field on-base and in the surrounding civilian rural communities.

Fort Hunter Liggett is the first Army installation in America to include the capability to provide whole blood to injured soldiers and civilians.

Haggie said the game-changing trauma tool was instituted as a result of working with Dr. (Maj.) Nicolas Studer, physician scientist at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Fort Hunter Liggett's Marcy Air medevac helicopter.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle—Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

William Randolph Hearst's outdoor pool at his "ranch" on the hilltop

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
