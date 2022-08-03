Fort Hunter Liggett—America’s first Army base with whole blood transfusion capability

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County to learn how fire captain, Devon Haggie instituted whole blood, pre-hospital transfusion capability in the field on-base and in the surrounding civilian rural communities.

Fort Hunter Liggett is the first Army installation in America to include the capability to provide whole blood to injured soldiers and civilians.

Haggie said the game-changing trauma tool was instituted as a result of working with Dr. (Maj.) Nicolas Studer, physician scientist at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Tom Wilmer / Fort Hunter Liggett's Marcy Air medevac helicopter.

Tom Wilmer / William Randolph Hearst's outdoor pool at his "ranch" on the hilltop

