Oaksterdam University--essential ingredient on Oakland’s Cannabis Trail

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor at Oaksterdam University based in Oakland, California.

Oaksterdam, an integral part of the city of Oakland’s Cannabis Trail program, is commonly regarded as the world’s first cannabis college.

The university offers an array of online courses from growing and bud-tending to extraction and manufacturing along with small-business start-up guidance.

Oaksterdam also serves as an advocate and consultancy for municipalities and states when they draft cannabis industry regulations and taxation policy.

Come along and join the conversation with Ms. Jones as she shares the fascinating tale of Oaksterdam’s past and present programs and initiatives.

Renee Roberts with Visit Oakland says, “The Cannabis Trail was developed in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts who wish to explore and visit Oakland’s leading retailers.

