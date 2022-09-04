Merrillville, Indiana’s legendary Gummy Bears and gourmet popcorn

Back in the early 1980s Merrillville, Indiana resident, Scott Albanese was a bricklayer who was seeking a source of additional income in the wintertime.

Scott started tinkering with candy making. He eventually hit a home run with his gummy bears made with real fruit flavors. And as they say—the rest is history.

As his company went viral he eventually decided to retire from active participation in the business and turned operations over to his three daughters.

Today the Albanese Candy Company based in Merrillville employs hundreds of workers who produce legendary gummy bears and an assortment of specialty chocolates 24-hours a day, shipping their products to more than forty countries.

Mark Harris / Behany Albanese (left) at Albanese Candy Company in Merrillville, Indiana with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Come along and join Scott’s daughter, Bethany Albanese to learn the rest of the story.

Across the street from Albanese Candy Company is the family run Chicagoland Popcorn Company that offers more than 250 distinctive flavors from Bacon and Cheddar to Caramel Sea Salt and Cheddar Cheese. In addition to grab and go sales and online retail, the family business also specializes in corporate gifts and events.

Chicagoland Popcorn / Magda Walker (left) owner of Chicagoland Popcorn in Merrillville, Indiana visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Come along and join Magda Walker for the story of the family run business.

