Springfield MO—exploring the heart of America’s heartland

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Springfield, Missouri as he explores cool things to do and see—from awesome mid-century architecture to a world-class aquarium.

Alexis Bowlby / Logan Aguirre, publisher of the Springfield, Missouri based 417 lifestyle magazine visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

We’ll meet up with Logan Aguirre, publisher of 417 Magazine; Mary Kromrey Executive Director with Ozarks Greenways; Education Manager, Audrey at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium, and the City of Springfield’s Director of Quality of Place Initiatives, Tim Rosenbury.

Tom Wilmer / Downtown Springfield, Missouri abounds with elegant historic brick structures.

Tom Wilmer / Wonders of Wildlife National Museum in Springfield, Missouri.

