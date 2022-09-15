© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the final days of Pledge Drive. Donate Now!
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Springfield MO—exploring the heart of America’s heartland

Published September 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM PDT
Galloway Creek Greenway Trail 2018 by OG 2.jpeg
Ozark Greenways
/
Kids love Springfield, Missouri's Greenway Trail located in the heart of town

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Springfield, Missouri as he explores cool things to do and see—from awesome mid-century architecture to a world-class aquarium.

Logan Aguirre (left) visits with Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Alexis Bowlby
/
Logan Aguirre, publisher of the Springfield, Missouri based 417 lifestyle magazine visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

We’ll meet up with Logan Aguirre, publisher of 417 Magazine; Mary Kromrey Executive Director with Ozarks Greenways; Education Manager, Audrey at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium, and the City of Springfield’s Director of Quality of Place Initiatives, Tim Rosenbury.

downtown Springfield MO.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Downtown Springfield, Missouri abounds with elegant historic brick structures.
Springfield Mo Museum.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum in Springfield, Missouri.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
NPR.ORG podcasts logo

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer