Missouri Partnership propels statewide economic development

Come along and discover how the state of Missouri engages with businesses worldwide to stimulate economic growth throughout the state.

Join the conversation with Missouri Partnership CEO, Subash Alias, CMO Mark Sutherland, and Becky Willard, Executive Director of the non-profit Hawthorn Foundation.

Tom Wilmer / The Ozarks Technical Community College's Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing serves as a regional hub for all advanced manufacturing and technology-related education and training and works in concert with the Hawthorn Foundation.

Hawthorn works in concert with Missouri Partnership to stimulate economic development, and assists local and regional workforce development organizations.

Tom Wilmer / Just minutes from urban centers such as St. Louis, Missouri you will encounter magical rural towns and villages, such as this rolling rural grape vine bedecked neighborhood in Hermann, MO.

