Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Missouri Partnership propels statewide economic development

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:14 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Missouri's historic rural communities, such as Augusta abound the enchanting mid and latter-1800s architecture

Come along and discover how the state of Missouri engages with businesses worldwide to stimulate economic growth throughout the state.

Join the conversation with Missouri Partnership CEO, Subash Alias, CMO Mark Sutherland, and Becky Willard, Executive Director of the non-profit Hawthorn Foundation.

Tom Wilmer
The Ozarks Technical Community College's Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing serves as a regional hub for all advanced manufacturing and technology-related education and training and works in concert with the Hawthorn Foundation.

Hawthorn works in concert with Missouri Partnership to stimulate economic development, and assists local and regional workforce development organizations.

Tom Wilmer
Just minutes from urban centers such as St. Louis, Missouri you will encounter magical rural towns and villages, such as this rolling rural grape vine bedecked neighborhood in Hermann, MO.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Fundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
