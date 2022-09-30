International negotiation professor shares her new book, For the Forces of Good: The Superpower of Everyday Negotiation

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with attorney Lucia Kanter St. Amour about her new and already best-selling book, For the Forces of Good: The Superpower of Everyday Negotiation aboard FDR’s Presidential yacht in Oakland, California.

A VP for UN Women, Lucia’s background includes ten years clinical teaching positions in mediation and in negotiation and settlement at both University of California law schools at Berkeley and San Francisco.

She has lectured at numerous prominent law and business schools in the United States and Europe and served for a number of years as an annual competition judge and mediator for the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

Lucia’s best-selling new book, For the Forces of Good: The Superpower of Everyday Negotiation builds on her companion podcast, which garnered a dedicated following for its inclusive storytelling-style and social-cultural-historical approach to negotiation as it relates to everyone every day.

Lucia has an in-depth background in mediation and earned her mediation certification from the Harvard Law School Program on Negotiation. She was one of the designers of the pilot mediation program for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Author Lucia Kanter St. Amour

She is the mother of five boys (three canine and two human) and founder and executive director of Spectrum Strategies, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing siblings support, and dog matching and training to families of children with autism.

Studied in six languages, a pianist, a golfer, and a home cook Italian cuisine, Lucia lives with her family in the San Francisco Bay Area.

