Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Southern Indiana’s Patoka Lake Marina, winery and lodging

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM PDT
Patoka Lake lodging.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Patoka Lake lodging includes upscale lodging in repurposed two-story grain silos

Situated in the small town of Birdseye, southern Indiana. Patoka Lake Marina, lodging and winery is just 130 miles from Louisville International Airport—but it’s truly a world apart.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Stephen Bartels and his business partner, Heather Setser who share insights about their amazingly tranquil vacation hideaway.

Stephen Bartels in front of his upscale repurposed grain silo accommodations.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Stephen Bartels in front of his upscale repurposed grain silo accommodations

Highlights include floating cabins on Patoka Lake, and shoreside accommodations in cool upscale repurposed grain silos, and wine cruises on Patoka Lake in the heart of rural Southern Indiana.

Afternoon wine cruise on Patoka Lake in Southern Indiana.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
tranquil vistas from Patoka Lake Marina's wine cruise in Southern Indiana

Bartels also shares engaging insights about his role as a less-is-more legislator in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is listed on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
