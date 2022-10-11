Southern Indiana’s Patoka Lake Marina, winery and lodging

Situated in the small town of Birdseye, southern Indiana. Patoka Lake Marina, lodging and winery is just 130 miles from Louisville International Airport—but it’s truly a world apart.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Stephen Bartels and his business partner, Heather Setser who share insights about their amazingly tranquil vacation hideaway.

Tom Wilmer / Stephen Bartels in front of his upscale repurposed grain silo accommodations

Highlights include floating cabins on Patoka Lake, and shoreside accommodations in cool upscale repurposed grain silos, and wine cruises on Patoka Lake in the heart of rural Southern Indiana.

Tom Wilmer / tranquil vistas from Patoka Lake Marina's wine cruise in Southern Indiana

Bartels also shares engaging insights about his role as a less-is-more legislator in the Indiana House of Representatives.

