Exploring French Lick Distillery and cool things to do in Southern Indiana
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful visit with distiller Alan Reed Bishop at the French Lick Distillery in West Baden Springs, Indiana.
Bishop shares his passion for Indiana’s pre-prohibition history combined with a love of the science behind crafting exotic, botanical spirits, bourbon, apple brandy and American Whiskey. He also shares his absolute passion for sourcing the finest Indiana-grown ingredients and his love of searching for exotic yeast strains as an essential ingredient to craft his exotic flavor profiles.
Misty Weisensteiner talks about cool rural destinations and activities in Discover Southern Indiana’s eight-county region.
Next up we’ll stop in at Jeffersonville, Indiana, just across the bridge from St. Louis, KY for a visit with city engineer, Andy Crouch, who oversees operations at the Cultural Arts District’s NoCo Art Center, where we’ll visit with artist Greg Rush who operates his River Ghost Art studio at the center.
Luanne Matson, chief marketing officer with So In Tourism shares her insights and recommendations for things to see and do around Jeffersonville and nearby activities in Southern Indiana.
