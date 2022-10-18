© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring French Lick Distillery and cool things to do in Southern Indiana

Published October 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT
Alan Bishop Credit French Lick Resort.jpg
French Lick Resort
/
Distiller Alan Bishop in his barrel room at French Lick Distillery in West Baden Springs, Indiana

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful visit with distiller Alan Reed Bishop at the French Lick Distillery in West Baden Springs, Indiana.

Bishop shares his passion for Indiana’s pre-prohibition history combined with a love of the science behind crafting exotic, botanical spirits, bourbon, apple brandy and American Whiskey. He also shares his absolute passion for sourcing the finest Indiana-grown ingredients and his love of searching for exotic yeast strains as an essential ingredient to craft his exotic flavor profiles.

Misty Weisensteiner COO Discover Southern Indiana.jpeg
Discover Southern Indiana
/
Misty Weisensteiner, COO Discover Southern Indiana.

Misty Weisensteiner talks about cool rural destinations and activities in Discover Southern Indiana’s eight-county region.

Art Crouch.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Art Crouchm, City Engineer, at NoCo Art Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Next up we’ll stop in at Jeffersonville, Indiana, just across the bridge from St. Louis, KY for a visit with city engineer, Andy Crouch, who oversees operations at the Cultural Arts District’s NoCo Art Center, where we’ll visit with artist Greg Rush who operates his River Ghost Art studio at the center.

Luanne Matson.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Luanne Matson, Chief Marketing Officer, So In Tourism

Luanne Matson, chief marketing officer with So In Tourism shares her insights and recommendations for things to see and do around Jeffersonville and nearby activities in Southern Indiana.

Ohio River from Overlook Restaurant in rural Southern Indiana.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The Ohio River with Kentucky on the other side of the river taken from Overlook Restaurant in Southern Indiana.
Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is listed on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer