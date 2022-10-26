RMS Queen Mary—the world’s most haunted cruise liner

The luxury liner RMS Queen Mary sailed the seas from 1936 until she retired to Long Beach California in the fall of 1967 as a permanently berthed attraction.

Long ago correspondent Tom Wilmer spent time on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. He arrived on the heels of Queen Mary’s management lifting the gag order, forbidding any employee from mentioning ghosts and ghostly encounters.

Paranormal investigators claim the Queen Mary as one of America’s top ten most Haunted destinations…and the world’s number one most haunted cruise ship.

Wilmer met with the ship’s historian, Bill Winberg and spokesperson Jennifer Nestegard for an extensive tour of the ship, in pursuit of ghosts, from stem to stern, and down through the forepeak and the bowels of the ship.

New York State Archives / The RMS Queen Mary shortly after her maiden launch in the fall of 1936

Come along and join the conversation as the staffers share spine-tingling tales of ghostly encounters while working as shipboard tour guides. Tourist curiosity about the shipboard ghosts spurred the initiation of special ghost tours.

This show was originally produced as a Halloween special for NPR Los Angeles area affiliate KLON and Central Coast NPR affiliate KCBX, airing October 31st, 1989. It’s been a very long time since the show first aired—but over the past 33 years, the ghosts have not aged a day and their stories remain timeless.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio