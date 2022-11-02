Exploring the historic village of Hermann, and St. Charles County, Missouri

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with folks in Hermann, Missouri. We’ll visit with Susan Nichols at Hermann Farm Museum; the mayor of Hermann; Tammy Bruckerhoff, Hermann’s Director of Tourism; Parker from Adam Puchta Winery—the oldest continuously operating family owned winery in America, and a few other memorable local characters.

Jillian Parks / Historic architecture in Hermann, Missouri.

Scott Drachnik with St. Charles County Economic Development Council shares cool insights about the historic region.

