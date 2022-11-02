© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring the historic village of Hermann, and St. Charles County, Missouri

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:18 PM PDT

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with folks in Hermann, Missouri. We’ll visit with Susan Nichols at Hermann Farm Museum; the mayor of Hermann; Tammy Bruckerhoff, Hermann’s Director of Tourism; Parker from Adam Puchta Winery—the oldest continuously operating family owned winery in America, and a few other memorable local characters.

Jillian Parks
/
Historic architecture in Hermann, Missouri.

Scott Drachnik with St. Charles County Economic Development Council shares cool insights about the historic region.

Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
