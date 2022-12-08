Casual elegance combined with killer cuisine at Tiburon’s Petite Left Bank café

Correspondent Tom Wilmer sat down for a visit with area general manager Frank Caiazzo at Tiburon’s new Petite Left Bank French Restaurant situated right in the heart of town.

Courtesy Petite French Restaurant, Tiburon CA / Area general manager Frank Caiazzo at Tiburon’s new Petite Left Bank French restaurant

Petite almost instantly garnered an ardent following of culinary-savvy diners from nearby and across the San Francisco Peninsula—partly because the parent culinary company has numerous, iconic French eateries around the region.

Come along and join the conversation with Frank Caiazzo and Tom Wilmer. And by the way the delectable French onion soup is almost a meal in itself.

