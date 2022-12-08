© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Casual elegance combined with killer cuisine at Tiburon’s Petite Left Bank café

Published December 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM PST
Tiburon's new Petite Left Bank cafe.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Tiburon's new Petite Left Bank cafe

Correspondent Tom Wilmer sat down for a visit with area general manager Frank Caiazzo at Tiburon’s new Petite Left Bank French Restaurant situated right in the heart of town.

Area general manager Frank Caiazzo at Tiburon’s new Petite Left Bank French restaurant .jpeg
Courtesy Petite French Restaurant, Tiburon CA
/
Area general manager Frank Caiazzo at Tiburon’s new Petite Left Bank French restaurant

Petite almost instantly garnered an ardent following of culinary-savvy diners from nearby and across the San Francisco Peninsula—partly because the parent culinary company has numerous, iconic French eateries around the region.

Come along and join the conversation with Frank Caiazzo and Tom Wilmer. And by the way the delectable French onion soup is almost a meal in itself.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio
and Spotify

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio
and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer