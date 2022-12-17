© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hen House food truck delivering gourmet cuisine to Leipers Fork, Tennessee

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM PST
Hen House food truck Columbia TN.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Proprietor, Nic Jones in front of his Hen House "farm-to-truck" mobile kitchen in Leipers Fork, Tennessee

Nic and Jada Jones are transforming the culinary landscape in Leipers Fork, Tennessee with their gourmet Hen House food truck.

Inside Hen House food truck.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Inside Hen House food truck's mobile kitchen.

Come along and join the conversation and learn the rest of the story as correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with culinary wizard Nic Jones in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Nic Jones (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer about his new Hen House food truck.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Nic Jones (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer about his new Hen House food truck
Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer