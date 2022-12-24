Townsend distiller’s legislation radically transformed Tennessee’s whiskey production

Join Heath Clark, founder of Company Distilling and H. Clark Distillery. Clark etched his name in the annals of Tennessee distilling when he ramrodded legislation that opened up distillery operations across the state of Tennessee.

Jillian Parks / traditional pot still at Company Distilling, Townsend, Tennessee.

Amazingly, before Clark’s game changing legislation distilling was illegal in 92 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. We’ll also visit with Cody, head distiller at Company Distilling.

Jillian Parks / Company Distilling retail display at their Townsend, Tennessee production facility.

