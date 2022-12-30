Leipers Fork TN where Mayberry R.F.D. meets Malibu

Situated just south of Franklin, Tennessee near the fabled Natchez Trace Parkway is the village of Leipers Fork, less than a half hour drive from downtown Nashville.

Leipers Fork TN aka Mayberry RFD

This historic village thrives with live music at historic Fox & Locke, truly world-class art galleries and alluring family owned shops and boutiques.

Fox & Locke live music venue in uptown Leipers Fork TN

Come along and join Aubrey Preston, who’s visionary talents helped drive the rebirth of the historic town while simultaneously helping to protect the village from becoming a victim of its success from over-development.

