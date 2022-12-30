© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Leipers Fork TN where Mayberry R.F.D. meets Malibu

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM PST
Aubrey Preston (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Aubrey Preston (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Leipers Creek Gallery.

Situated just south of Franklin, Tennessee near the fabled Natchez Trace Parkway is the village of Leipers Fork, less than a half hour drive from downtown Nashville.

Leipers Fork TN aka Mayberry RFD.jpeg
Leipers Fork TN aka Mayberry RFD

This historic village thrives with live music at historic Fox & Locke, truly world-class art galleries and alluring family owned shops and boutiques.

Fox & Locke live music venue in uptown Leipers Fork TN.jpeg
Fox & Locke live music venue in uptown Leipers Fork TN

Come along and join Aubrey Preston, who’s visionary talents helped drive the rebirth of the historic town while simultaneously helping to protect the village from becoming a victim of its success from over-development.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App, Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
