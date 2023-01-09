Raising the bar--Tennessee bourbon and whiskey at Leipers Fork Distillery

Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork Distillery crafter honors American spirits with award-winning small-batch bottled in bond Tennessee bourbon and whiskey. Come along and join the conversation with ultra-passionate distiller Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork, Tennessee on the outskirts of Franklin.

Jillian Parks / Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork Distillery talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify