Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Raising the bar--Tennessee bourbon and whiskey at Leipers Fork Distillery

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST
Popular whiskey and bourbon selections at Leipers Fork Distillery, located on the outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee

Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork Distillery crafter honors American spirits with award-winning small-batch bottled in bond Tennessee bourbon and whiskey. Come along and join the conversation with ultra-passionate distiller Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork, Tennessee on the outskirts of Franklin.

Lee Kennedy at Leipers Fork Distillery talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.
You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
