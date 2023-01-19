© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Murder on Alcatraz--former guard's recollections

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM PST
Alcatraz Island.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Alcatraz Island, San Francisco

Retired Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary guard, George DeVincenzi served on “The Rock” from 1950 to 1958, departing just five years before the infamous island prison closed forever in 1963.

George DeVincenzi.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Former Alcatraz prison guard, George DeVincenzi at 2015 reunion.

As a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery podcast we re-share DeVincenzi’s poignant recollections of his time on the Rock, recorded on Alcatraz at a reunion of former guards and prisoners, recorded in 2015.

Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer and DeVincenzi in the old prison hospital, directly across the corridor from where DeVincenzi long ago played checkers with the infamous Bird Man of Alcatraz.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More