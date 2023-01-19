Murder on Alcatraz--former guard's recollections

Retired Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary guard, George DeVincenzi served on “The Rock” from 1950 to 1958, departing just five years before the infamous island prison closed forever in 1963.

Tom Wilmer / Former Alcatraz prison guard, George DeVincenzi at 2015 reunion.

As a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery podcast we re-share DeVincenzi’s poignant recollections of his time on the Rock, recorded on Alcatraz at a reunion of former guards and prisoners, recorded in 2015.

Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer and DeVincenzi in the old prison hospital, directly across the corridor from where DeVincenzi long ago played checkers with the infamous Bird Man of Alcatraz.

