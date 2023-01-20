A really, really bad day in Morocco
Correspondent Tom Wilmer recounts a memorable, for all the wrong reasons, day in Rabat, Morocco.
In the company of The King of Morocco’s secret service agent, Ahmed, a local denizen approaches Wilmer and threatens to shoot him.
Come along and listen to the tale of Wilmer’s really bad day in a Rabat Souk marketplace.
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.
You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify