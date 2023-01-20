© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A really, really bad day in Morocco

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
/
Fruit vendor in Marrakesh, Morocco

Correspondent Tom Wilmer recounts a memorable, for all the wrong reasons, day in Rabat, Morocco.

Tom Wilmer
/
Secret Service agent, Ahmed's friend the date stall proprietor in a Rabat, Morocco souk.

In the company of The King of Morocco’s secret service agent, Ahmed, a local denizen approaches Wilmer and threatens to shoot him.

Tom Wilmer
/
Tight quarters in ancient Fez, Morocco souk.

Come along and listen to the tale of Wilmer’s really bad day in a Rabat Souk marketplace.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
