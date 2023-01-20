A really, really bad day in Morocco

Correspondent Tom Wilmer recounts a memorable, for all the wrong reasons, day in Rabat, Morocco.

Tom Wilmer / Secret Service agent, Ahmed's friend the date stall proprietor in a Rabat, Morocco souk.

In the company of The King of Morocco’s secret service agent, Ahmed, a local denizen approaches Wilmer and threatens to shoot him.

Tom Wilmer / Tight quarters in ancient Fez, Morocco souk.

Come along and listen to the tale of Wilmer’s really bad day in a Rabat Souk marketplace.

