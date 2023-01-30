© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Saving the environment with urban forested lumber

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM PST
Sean O'Brien, owner of Pacific Coast Lumber in Paso Robles, California

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Sean O’Brien, owner of Pacific Coast Lumber in Paso Robles, California.

Join O’Brien to discover the world of urban salvage reclaimed wood where reuse of trees destroyed by forest fires and windstorms mitigates carbon sequestration.

Fire damaged cedar from the Sierras lives on as newly milled wood at Pacific Coast Lumber

We’ll also discover the beauty of reclaimed oak, cypress, walnut, redwood, cedar and other beautiful woods native to California that live a second life as flooring, furniture, countertops and more.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
