Saving the environment with urban forested lumber

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Sean O’Brien, owner of Pacific Coast Lumber in Paso Robles, California.

Join O’Brien to discover the world of urban salvage reclaimed wood where reuse of trees destroyed by forest fires and windstorms mitigates carbon sequestration.

Tom Wilmer / Fire damaged cedar from the Sierras lives on as newly milled wood at Pacific Coast Lumber

We’ll also discover the beauty of reclaimed oak, cypress, walnut, redwood, cedar and other beautiful woods native to California that live a second life as flooring, furniture, countertops and more.

