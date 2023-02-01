© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Art Queen of Joshua Tree, California

By Laurie McAndish King
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
The art starts here. Be sure to stop by at the Art Queen and the World Famous Crochet Museum when you visit Joshua Tree, California.

Stop at the “Art Queen” sign on the main drag in Joshua Tree, California, and you’ll be just steps from the World Famous Crochet Museum.

Tucked away in an old, green Fotomat building. it’s home to a menagerie of colorful animals: pastel poodles, grinning kangaroos, a crocodile named Bunny, and quite a few creatures of indeterminate species.

And it’s just the place to start easing into the Mojave Desert.

Join Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer associate producer Laurie McAndish King as she visits with Crochet Museum Curator Shari Elf about the museum, art, music, recycling, energy fields and healing.

“Art Queen” Elf is also a folk artist, performer, singer-songwriter, seamstress, store owner, and, in her own words, “a roadside attraction.”

Shari’s perspective on life in the desert is wise, generous, and joyous; you’ll likely find yourself grinning as you listen along.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Laurie McAndish King
Laurie McAndish King is an award-winning travel writer and photographer who has been interviewing fascinating people since 2007. Her work focuses on nature, culture, and cuisine. King's true stories cover 20-foot-long Australian earthworms, a journey to taste the world’s best coffee in Bali, and an Ivy League astrophysicist’s explanation of how flying saucers are powered. Her three collections of travel stories—poignant, insightful and often quite funny—have inspired and entertained readers since 2014.
See stories by Laurie McAndish King
