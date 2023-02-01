The Art Queen of Joshua Tree, California

Stop at the “Art Queen” sign on the main drag in Joshua Tree, California, and you’ll be just steps from the World Famous Crochet Museum.

Tucked away in an old, green Fotomat building. it’s home to a menagerie of colorful animals: pastel poodles, grinning kangaroos, a crocodile named Bunny, and quite a few creatures of indeterminate species.

And it’s just the place to start easing into the Mojave Desert.

Join Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer associate producer Laurie McAndish King as she visits with Crochet Museum Curator Shari Elf about the museum, art, music, recycling, energy fields and healing.

“Art Queen” Elf is also a folk artist, performer, singer-songwriter, seamstress, store owner, and, in her own words, “a roadside attraction.”

Shari’s perspective on life in the desert is wise, generous, and joyous; you’ll likely find yourself grinning as you listen along.

