Laurie McAndish King is an award-winning travel writer and photographer who has been interviewing fascinating people since 2007. Her work focuses on nature, culture, and cuisine. King's true stories cover 20-foot-long Australian earthworms, a journey to taste the world’s best coffee in Bali, and an Ivy League astrophysicist’s explanation of how flying saucers are powered. Her three collections of travel stories—poignant, insightful and often quite funny—have inspired and entertained readers since 2014.

King’s essays and photography have appeared in Smithsonian magazine, the San Francisco Chronicle, Marin magazine, Travelers’ Tales’ The Best Women’s Travel Writing, Lonely Planet’s The Kindness of Strangers (for which the Dalai Lama wrote the preface), and other magazines and literary anthologies. Awards include the Lowell Thomas Gold Award for Cultural Tourism, a First Place photo award from Smithsonian magazine, multiple Travelers’ Tales/Solas awards, and others.

King is a member of Left Coast Writers, a past president of Bay Area Travel Writers, and a judge for the Society of Professional Journalists’ Excellence in Journalism awards. She has an undergraduate degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in education, enjoys gardening, and is a slave to her cat.

