Journeys of Discovery: Futurist CEO George Jacob’s visions for San Francisco’s new Ecotarium

George Jacob, president and CEO of the Bay Ecotarium, is on the verge of bringing the future to San Francisco. Jacob has plans for the Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay at Pier 39: He and his team are transforming it into something even more vital to our precarious environmental situation—a startlingly unique Climate Resilience and Ocean Conservation Living Museum.

Join associate producer and host Laurie McAndish King for a visit with Jacob about the Ecotarium’s artificial emotional intelligence—which allows machines to react to a human’s emotional state in intelligent ways—and its “Mother Portal,” which cyber-curates live streaming environmental data from around the world, bypassing geopolitical boundaries.

The Ecotarium’s immersive exhibits focus on climate change, ocean acidification, sea-level rise, micro-plastics … on possible solutions … and on the consequences of inaction. What will the Bay Area be like in 50 or 100 or 200 years if we continue in the direction we’re going now?

Outside at the Ecotarium visitors will see an impressive biomimetic façade that generates power using micro-algae. Inside, they can interact with a holographic waterfall and hear Native American voices narrating the story of climate change.

