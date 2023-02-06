Black History Month homage—a poignant conversation about racism

When correspondent Tom Wilmer stopped in to visit with Robin White, National Park Service Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, their conversation quickly led to tears.

National Park Service / Ms. Robin White

When Wilmer asked White to talk about lessons learned, but more importantly, lessons not learned in the intervening six decades--a moment in time back in September 4, 1957, when nine African American students attempted to register for classes at the all-white Central High School.

The interview with Robin White was recorded in 2017--the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine at Central High School and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

