Ireland comes to Los Angeles

Last Friday we attended a media luncheon in Beverly Hills, hosted by Tourism Ireland. Come along and join us as we visit with Irish musician Máirtín de Cógáin.

Máirtín de Cógáin currently based in San Diego, is a singing, dancing, story-telling bodhrán player who also is a noted playwright and actor. A native of Cork, he performs in his native Ireland and all over the U.S. The underbed music in this show was performed live by Máirtín and his bandmates at the Tourism Ireland event in LA.

Charlene McCrossan with Derry, Ireland's City Walking Tours

Next up is Charlene McCrossan, tour guide with Derry, Northern Ireland’s City Walking Tours including the ever-popular Derry Girls Tour based on the Netflix hit show of the same name.

By the way, Charlene attended the same school in Derry where the show was filmed and that’s why I teased her about being a Derry Girl Netflix Star!

Jim Bochneak, Aer Lingus LA based Regional Sales Manager shares updates about direct to Ireland Aer Lingus flights from LA, San Francisco and around the states.

Bochneak commented that he’s a member of the Aer Lingus North American Sales Team, promoting EI's West Coast non-stops from LAX, SFO, and SEA to DUB. Any time is a great time to visit the enchanting island of Ireland and beyond!!

