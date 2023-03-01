Cabernet Grill—world’s largest Texas wine list & delectable Cuisine

Executive Chef, Ross Burtwell has been busy creating culinary offerings that pay homage to classic Texas dishes with a unique twist at his Fredericksburg, Texas Cabernet Grill.

A lobster-topped rib eye steak with green chili gravy is a most memorable Cabernet Grill offering. While a couple of Burtwell’s ever popular desert offerings include a honey-lavender peach crisp, and a killer chicken-fried pecan pie—pared with a scoop of Jack Daniel’s ice cream, of course.

Burtwell melds his distinctive cuisine with an incredible array of Texas wines—the largest Texas wine list in America—and by default—the world!

People come for the fine cuisine but many spend a romantic night, or the weekend, in one of Burtwell’s classic, historic Cotton Gin Village log cabins.

Tom Wilmer / Cottage at Cotton Gin Village Fredericksburg TX

Come along and join the conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Burtwell at the legendary Cabernet Grill in historic Fredericksburg, Texas.

Debbie Geiger / Ross Burtwell (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer in the kitchen at Cabernet Grill in Fredericksburg, TX.

By the way, in his spare time Burtwell managed to pen a popular cookbook, Texas Hill Country Cuisine: Flavors from the Cabernet Grill Texas Wine Country Restaurant.

The Intro and Outro underbed music was performed by renowned Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez, based in the historic town of Marble Falls.

Foundation at Hearst Castle / Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify