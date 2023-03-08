The art of managing historic German guesthouses in Fredericksburg, TX

Join Jessica Mittel, the founder of Gästehaus Schmidt in Fredericksburg, Texas for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the historic German guesthouse experience.

Gästehaus Schmidt vacation rental front porch in Fredericksburg, Texas

Gästehaus Schmidt was a pioneer in vacation rentals. When she started the business in Fredericksburg back in 1985, before the advent of the computer age, everything was done with pen and paper.

Tom Wilmer / Historic home repurposed as neighborhood business in Fredeicksburg, TX

Mittel watched the guesthouse vacation rental experience boom over the years in Fredericksburg. Today, in addition to traditional hotels and motels, there are more than 1,000 historic German guesthouse rentals in Fredericksburg. Mittel’s business manages 175 properties including classic historic guesthouses, bed and breakfasts and country inns.

Tom Wilmer / Historic German settler home in Fredericksburg, TX

The underbed music in this show was performed by renowned Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez, based in the historic town of Marble Falls.

