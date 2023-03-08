The art of managing historic German guesthouses in Fredericksburg, TX
Join Jessica Mittel, the founder of Gästehaus Schmidt in Fredericksburg, Texas for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the historic German guesthouse experience.
Gästehaus Schmidt was a pioneer in vacation rentals. When she started the business in Fredericksburg back in 1985, before the advent of the computer age, everything was done with pen and paper.
Mittel watched the guesthouse vacation rental experience boom over the years in Fredericksburg. Today, in addition to traditional hotels and motels, there are more than 1,000 historic German guesthouse rentals in Fredericksburg. Mittel’s business manages 175 properties including classic historic guesthouses, bed and breakfasts and country inns.
The underbed music in this show was performed by renowned Hill Country musician John Arthur Martinez, based in the historic town of Marble Falls.
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.
You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify