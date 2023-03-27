© 2023 KCBX
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

From Chernobyl with Love: Reporting from the Ruins of the Soviet Union.

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM PDT
Cengel_jkt.indd
University of Nebraska Press
/
From Chernobyl with Love book cover

Cal Poly journalism professor, non-fiction author and journalist Katya Cengel talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the paperback release of From Chernobyl with Love: Reporting from the Ruins of the Soviet Union.

favclose.jpeg
Courtesy of the author
/
Author, Katya Cengel

The book launch for the updated version with an all-new chapter, preface and afterword on the war in Ukraine will be at Cal Poly’s University Union April 13 at 6 p.m. '

Cengel will be in conversation with fellow author Julia Bricklin and Cal Poly professor Emily D Ryalls.

