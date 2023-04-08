Ozark Highland’s Nobletons Distillery—crafting distinctive Missouri made spirits

Nobletons Distillery in Union, Missouri produces whiskey, rum, gin and vodka.

Distiller, Demetrius Cain says he’s personally most proud of their Ozark HighlandPlanters Whiskey. To qualify as a Ozark Highland whiskey it must be fermented, distilled, matured and bottled in the distillery of origin—using non chemically treated water, aged for a minimum of four years in Missouri made oak barrels.

Courtesy Nobletons Distillery / Nobletons Distillery Union, Missouri

Nobletons grows more than 70 percent of their own grain—making it a truly ground-to-glass distillery—Cain says, “it’s all about terroir”.

Come along and join Demetrius Cain and correspondent Tom Wilmer to discover the rest of the story. Nobeltons is located just 50 minutes from St. Louis, Missouri.

