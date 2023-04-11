© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Derek Grier, former Missouri State Representative now transforming real estate landscape

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:53 PM PDT
DEREK Grier (right) with Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Derek Grier (right) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Derek Grier served as a Republican in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2016 through 2022.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with Grier just before he passed the torch and returned to the private sector.

Grier is now continuing his trendsetting role as the visionary owner of the Realty One Group based in Creve Coeur (krev kor), Missouri, just 20 minutes from St. Louis.

Come along and join Grier as he shares his game changing evolutions in the real estate industry and a look back on his ten years of service in state and local government.

Tom Wilmer
