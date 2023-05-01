© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Andrew Carnegie’s legacy--San Luis Obispo County History Center

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:52 AM PDT
Thomas Kessler, Executive Director, San Luis Obispo County History Center

Thomas Kessler, Executive Director at the San Luis Obispo County History Center visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Kessler shares tales of how Andrew Carnegie funded construction costs for the City of San Luis Obispo’s first public library, and how the building eventually became the home of the county’s history center. The center maintains an archive of historic documents, photos and much more. Kessler also talks about the center’s rotating special exhibits.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App, Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
