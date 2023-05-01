Andrew Carnegie’s legacy--San Luis Obispo County History Center

Thomas Kessler, Executive Director at the San Luis Obispo County History Center visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Kessler shares tales of how Andrew Carnegie funded construction costs for the City of San Luis Obispo’s first public library, and how the building eventually became the home of the county’s history center. The center maintains an archive of historic documents, photos and much more. Kessler also talks about the center’s rotating special exhibits.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

