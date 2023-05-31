© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Adventures of Brother John's Salad Sputnik

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM PDT
Brother John's salad spinner that became a Sputnik orbiting his neighborhood
Tom Wilmer
/
Correspondent Tom Wilmer recalls a memorable day in Aptos, California when his brother John's salad spinner spun out of control and orbited across the neighborhood.

Tom Wilmer
