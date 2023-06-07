© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

You must be Santiago and the island wave

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:21 AM PDT
island abode island of Nevis in the Caribbean.
Tom Wilmer
/
island abode island of Nevis in the Caribbean.


Correspondent Tom Wilmer shares two short tales:

A travel journalist friend on assignment for the Boston Globe is standing directly in front of me in the Guadalajara Airport customs line. The customs agent asks my friend, "Are you Santiago?"

We both concur that it is probably some sort of trick and it is possible that we might be in deep trouble no matter how he replies. My friend turns around, stands at attention, looks directly at the customs agent and firmly proclaims. "No. Sir, I am not Santiago! The officer gives my friend an incredulous look as he retorts, "What? I say to you, are you Sunday, Go. You go home Sunday?"

The Island Wave
Wilmer reports on the art of waving or flashing headlights at strangers and friends while driving around islands.

“As we careened down a narrow roadway on the Caribbean island of Nevis, my driver, Daryl would flash his lights at each oncoming car, and they would respond in kind.

I quickly learned that the locals here have a sophisticated language of communication connected with the flashing of their headlights. It’s not just a single flick of the high beam, there’s a libretto of variations, depending on what needs to be communicated.

Flying over Montserrat en route to Island of Nevis 26 miles away.
Tom Wilmer
/
Flying over Montserrat en route to Island of Nevis 26 miles away.

I said to Daryl, “Dude, I think that guy is trying warn you of something,”

“Oh No. No worries, Tom, that’s my buddy and he’s telling me, ‘sorry Brah, Don’t have time to stop and chat just now, I’m in big hurry”.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Hearst Castle's famed Neptune Pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's famed Neptune Pool

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.
Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts
/

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer