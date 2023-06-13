© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hawai’i Land Trust—preservation today for the future

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT
Scott Fisher (left) with ʻOlu Campbell at Hawaii Land Trust's Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands on the island of Maui
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands on the island of Maui. Wilmer visits with Scott Fisher, Director of Land Stewardship and ʻOlu Campbell, CEO of Hawaii Land Trust.

Hawaii Land Trust's Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands on the Island of Maui.
Campbell explains, “Hawaiʻi Land Trust protects the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi and teaches future generations to do the same.

Hawaiʻi Land Trust (HILT) is Hawaiʻi’s islands-wide land trust protects lands through thoughtful stewardship that deepens connections with our community and builds reciprocal relationships with ʻāina (land).”

Come along and join Fisher and Campbell as we explore Waihe’e’s coastal dunes and wetlands.

birds eye view--Waihe'e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge on the island of Maui
Stay tuned for the upcoming part-two installment of the Hawai’i Land Trust story--past and present.

