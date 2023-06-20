Jessica Clancy’s Quest for Family

Revealed in her new book, The Quest For Family, author Jessica Clancy shares her odyssey to find heartfelt love, and her search for a comfortable place where she belongs--with a purpose.

Clancy’s quest for family follows a renaissance theme of the ever popular and romantic story of a girl searching to find her family and her prince.

The book is staged in three parts: the dark ages--subject to the will of others, spiritual renewal, self actualization, enlightenment and finally redemption through building a family that Ms. Clancy never had.

Tom Wilmer (left) with author, Jessica Clancy at Hearst Castle, San Simeon, CA

Through Ms. Clancy’s journey she finds faith, and her Heavenly Father. She now lives her life as a never-ending quest for new opportunities where she can support and help others.

Clancy says, “In our own lives, we too often let others determine our worth. However, only one person can accurately assess and evaluate our worth: Jesus Christ.

"He sees the imperfections and flaws, yet he still deems us worthy and of great value. Ephesians 2:10 tells us, "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle, Neptune Pool, San Simeon, CA.

