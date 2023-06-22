Teri Bayus and her life as a circus trapeze artist

Join author Teri Bayus as she shares tales of her life in the circus and her new novel, The Greatest Of Ease, chronicling her time as a trapeze artist in a traveling circus.

Previously, Bayus self-published two novels and optioned three Hollywood screenplays and two teleplays.

Her previous novel, Consumed (http://www.amzn.to/1jFEeQH) is the genre of culinary erotica.

Bayus also authored a nonfiction book, The Universal Conspiracy about how the universe collaborates to make everyone's dreams a reality.

Picasa / Author Teri Bayus

Before the plague, Bayus hosted and produced the TV show Taste Buds, highlighting talented chefs and restaurants worldwide. She was also a food and film critic for twenty years and the executive director of the Central Coast Writers Conference for six years.

Bayus has taught numerous writing and marketing classes at colleges and adult education forums.

Her love for inspiring others has brought her to the path of a professional speaker. She adores sharing her journeys with others by facilitating many workshops, classes, and marketing seminars.

Bayus lives with her husband, who is a wild entrepreneur, one giant tortoise, two dogs, and a cat in Pismo Beach, California.

Find more information and contact at www.teribayus.com.

Email: livewell@teribayus.com

Social links: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeetTeriBayus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teribayus/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D

TikTok: Teribayuspismo or thegreatestofease

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle. Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle's famed Neptune Pool

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

