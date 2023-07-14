© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Playwright Hilary Kaiser--tales of an American in Paris

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT
Author and playwright, Hilary Kaiser at work in Paris.
Courtesy Hilary Kaiser
/
Author and playwright, Hilary Kaiser at work in Paris.

Born in New York, Hilary Kaiser spent her childhood in San Francisco before moving to Paris over 50 years ago. She has dual French and American citizenship and considers herself to be bi-cultural.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Kaiser about her life in Paris, the recent troubles in France, her life in Paris, and some cultural differences between France and the U.S.

Notre Dame, Paris lithograph
Tom Wilmer
/
Notre Dame, Paris lithograph

A retired academic from the University of Paris, Hilary has also worked as an intercultural trainer.

She is the author of two books dealing with WWI and WWII. Originally published by French and American “traditional” publishers, these books are based on oral history interviews Hilary conducted in France and the U.S., as well as archival research done in both countries.

Masks and dolls in Paris shop window
Tom Wilmer
/
Masks and dolls in Paris shop window

Kaiser’s books are available in English on Amazon as e-books and paperbacks: French War Brides: Mademoiselle and the American Soldier and WWII Voices: American GI’s and the French Women Who Married Them

Hilary is also a traveler writer and journalist. Recently she has been writing full-length and short plays, three of which (“Lost in Utah”, “Her Paris Dream”, and “Gordo Revisited”) have been recorded as podcasts by FastFiction

Kaiser is the proud mother of three Franco-American sons and four Franco-American grandchildren. Carrying on the family’s cross-cultural traditions, her eldest son, Paris-born Eric John Kaiser, is a singer-songwriter now living in Portland, Oregon, who “reimagines Americana music through a French lens.”
Find more information about Hilary Kaiser: www.hilarykaiser.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/hilarykaiser/

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.
Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR Podcasts logo
NPR
/
NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts
iHeart Radio
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
