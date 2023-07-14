Playwright Hilary Kaiser--tales of an American in Paris

Born in New York, Hilary Kaiser spent her childhood in San Francisco before moving to Paris over 50 years ago. She has dual French and American citizenship and considers herself to be bi-cultural.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Kaiser about her life in Paris, the recent troubles in France, her life in Paris, and some cultural differences between France and the U.S.

Tom Wilmer / Notre Dame, Paris lithograph

A retired academic from the University of Paris, Hilary has also worked as an intercultural trainer.

She is the author of two books dealing with WWI and WWII. Originally published by French and American “traditional” publishers, these books are based on oral history interviews Hilary conducted in France and the U.S., as well as archival research done in both countries.

Tom Wilmer / Masks and dolls in Paris shop window

Kaiser’s books are available in English on Amazon as e-books and paperbacks: French War Brides: Mademoiselle and the American Soldier and WWII Voices: American GI’s and the French Women Who Married Them

Hilary is also a traveler writer and journalist. Recently she has been writing full-length and short plays, three of which (“Lost in Utah”, “Her Paris Dream”, and “Gordo Revisited”) have been recorded as podcasts by FastFiction

Kaiser is the proud mother of three Franco-American sons and four Franco-American grandchildren. Carrying on the family’s cross-cultural traditions, her eldest son, Paris-born Eric John Kaiser, is a singer-songwriter now living in Portland, Oregon, who “reimagines Americana music through a French lens.”

Find more information about Hilary Kaiser: www.hilarykaiser.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/hilarykaiser/

