Living history at Nashville’s Tennessee State Museum

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Tennessee State Museum where he visits with Annabeth Hayes, curator of decorative arts.

This show was originally published in 2021 and is re-shared as a most popular Best-of-the-Best Journeys podcast.

Tennessee State History Museum / Annabeth Hayes curator of decorative arts at Tennessee State Museum

Hayes takes us on a tour of the museum in the heart of downtown Nashville, as she shares stories of the memorable people from Tennessee’s history.

Tennessee State Museum / Entry to Tennessee State Museum located in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

A sampler includes tales of a former slave who became a renowned crafter of furniture, a revered WWII woman’s air service pilot (WASP), the state’s first female county sheriff and the mover-and-shaker Tennessee Suffragettes.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR / NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify