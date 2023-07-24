© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Living history at Nashville’s Tennessee State Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
School groups love visiting the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tom Wilmer
/
School groups love visiting the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

Annabeth Hayes, curator of decorative arts takes us on a walking tour of the Tennessee State Museum.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Tennessee State Museum where he visits with Annabeth Hayes, curator of decorative arts.

This show was originally published in 2021 and is re-shared as a most popular Best-of-the-Best Journeys podcast.

Annabeth Hayes curator of decorative arts at Tennessee State Museum
Tennessee State History Museum
/
Annabeth Hayes curator of decorative arts at Tennessee State Museum

Hayes takes us on a tour of the museum in the heart of downtown Nashville, as she shares stories of the memorable people from Tennessee’s history.

Entry to Tennessee State Museum located in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State Museum
/
Entry to Tennessee State Museum located in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

A sampler includes tales of a former slave who became a renowned crafter of furniture, a revered WWII woman’s air service pilot (WASP), the state’s first female county sheriff and the mover-and-shaker Tennessee Suffragettes.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.
Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR Podcasts logo
NPR
/
NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts
iHeart Radio
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on iHeart Radio podcasts

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer