Commemorative Air Force-honoring WWII aviators

Reporting from San Marcos, Texas at the Central Texas wingg of the Commemorative Air Force, Wilmer visits with Joe Enzminger, wing leader followed by retired Naval pilot, Clint Epley who serves as executive officer and museum curator.

A sampler of the WWII war birds based at the museum includes a rare P-39Q Bell Airacobra, the B-25J “Yellow Rose” bomber, a C-45, an AT-6 Texan trainer and the legendary “That’s All Brother” the lead aircraft of more than 800 C-47’s that carried members of the 101st Airborne during the June 6, 1944 D-Day Invasion of France.

Randi Hair Photographer, Randi Hair captures a unique angle looking at a WWII trainer.

Come along and join Enzminger and Epley to learn the rest of the story of the Central Texas Commemorative Air Force based in a San Marcos, Texas WWII Army Air Force navigation school aircraft hangar built in 1943.

Randi Hair Clint Epley, XO and museum curator at Commemorative Air Force of Central Texas based in San Marcos.

This show originally aired in 2021 and is re-shared due to its popularity as a Best- of-the-Best Journeys podcast.

Randi Hair San Marcos TX Commemorative Air Force circa-1943 WWII vintage hangar

NPR NPR Podcasts logo

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

