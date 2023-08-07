© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Commemorative Air Force-honoring WWII aviators

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM PDT
Reporting from San Marcos, Texas at the Central Texas wingg of the Commemorative Air Force, Wilmer visits with Joe Enzminger, wing leader followed by retired Naval pilot, Clint Epley who serves as executive officer and museum curator.

A sampler of the WWII war birds based at the museum includes a rare P-39Q Bell Airacobra, the B-25J “Yellow Rose” bomber, a C-45, an AT-6 Texan trainer and the legendary “That’s All Brother” the lead aircraft of more than 800 C-47’s that carried members of the 101st Airborne during the June 6, 1944 D-Day Invasion of France.

Come along and join Enzminger and Epley to learn the rest of the story of the Central Texas Commemorative Air Force based in a San Marcos, Texas WWII Army Air Force navigation school aircraft hangar built in 1943.

This show originally aired in 2021 and is re-shared due to its popularity as a Best- of-the-Best Journeys podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
