1923 Point Honda U.S. Naval disaster commemorated at Morro Bay Maritime Museum

Scott Mather with the Morro Bay Maritime Museum shares insights about the U.S. Navy’s deadliest wreck of seven destroyers off the Santa Barbara coast September 8th, 1923. In ten minutes the Navy lost more warships than it did during WWI.

Join the commemoration ceremonies at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, Sunday, September 10, 2023

The Morro Bay Maritime Museum (MBMM) is hosting the public for a special commemoration ceremony, with support from the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM).

U.S. Naval Institute Photo Archives

Point Honda U.S. Navy destroyer on the rocks off Santa Barbara coast, September 8th 1923.

The United States Coast Guard (USGC) Morro Bay Color Guard will open the ceremony, followed by a member of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum presenting details about the catastrophe that occurred September 8, 1923.

MBMM representatives will read the names and toll the bell of the USS Young for each of the twenty-three sailors who perished.

Dave Thomas, owner of Morro Bay Shell Shop and the bell of the USS Young, will offer stories remembered form tales told by his father about the three families who received the salvage rights off the destroyed destroyer – the Thomas, Tyler and Porter families of Morro Bay.

This centennial event is Morro Bay Maritime Museum’s way of recognizing the many historic events and important, transformative role the U.S. Navy played in Morro Bay’s Maritime history.

