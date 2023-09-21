© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring “Boomtown Time” in Tulsa, Oklahoma

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM PDT
Exploring Tulsa Oklahoma's allures (Left to Right) Meg Gould, Renee McKinney, Tom Wilmer, Arthur Jackson
Jillian Parks
Exploring Tulsa Oklahoma's allures (Left to Right) Meg Gould, Renee McKinney, Tom Wilmer, Arthur Jackson

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Tulsa, Oklahoma for an exploration of the vibrant city’s culture, film and arts.

Tom Wilmer visits with Renee McKinney, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism, Meg Gould Executive Director and commissioner for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, and Arthur Jackson Senior Vice President of Economic Development for Tulsa’s Future.

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma skyline
Jillian Parks
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma skyline

Jackson noted, “The Tulsa region is an economic powerhouse for the state of Oklahoma. From high-tech giants like Google and Amazon to international aerospace companies and Fortune 500 headquarters, Tulsa has fast-growing industries that are fueling diversity, innovation, and opportunity.

Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers' farm team's ballpark in the heart of downtown Tulsa, OK
Jillian Parks
Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers' farm team's ballpark in the heart of downtown Tulsa, OK

“With one of the best cost of living indices in the country, low taxes, and access to capital – not to mention a thriving arts and culture scene --Tulsa is a city of collaborators, creators, and innovators.”

Aquatic entertainers at the world-class Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jillian Parks
Aquatic entertainers at the world-class Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Come along and join the conversation to discover why the city is fast evolving into a boomtown for art, music, film, sports and so much more.

Shane Fernandez (left), CEO USA-BMX located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Shane Fernandez (left), CEO USA-BMX located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stay tuned for upcoming Journeys podcast featuring Shane and USA-BMX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer