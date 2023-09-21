Exploring “Boomtown Time” in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tom Wilmer visits with Renee McKinney, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism, Meg Gould Executive Director and commissioner for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, and Arthur Jackson Senior Vice President of Economic Development for Tulsa’s Future.

Jillian Parks Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma skyline

Jackson noted, “The Tulsa region is an economic powerhouse for the state of Oklahoma. From high-tech giants like Google and Amazon to international aerospace companies and Fortune 500 headquarters, Tulsa has fast-growing industries that are fueling diversity, innovation, and opportunity.

Jillian Parks Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers' farm team's ballpark in the heart of downtown Tulsa, OK

“With one of the best cost of living indices in the country, low taxes, and access to capital – not to mention a thriving arts and culture scene --Tulsa is a city of collaborators, creators, and innovators.”

Jillian Parks Aquatic entertainers at the world-class Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Come along and join the conversation to discover why the city is fast evolving into a boomtown for art, music, film, sports and so much more.

Jillian Parks Shane Fernandez (left), CEO USA-BMX located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stay tuned for upcoming Journeys podcast featuring Shane and USA-BMX

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

