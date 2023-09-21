Exploring “Boomtown Time” in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Tulsa, Oklahoma for an exploration of the vibrant city’s culture, film and arts.
Tom Wilmer visits with Renee McKinney, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism, Meg Gould Executive Director and commissioner for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, and Arthur Jackson Senior Vice President of Economic Development for Tulsa’s Future.
Jackson noted, “The Tulsa region is an economic powerhouse for the state of Oklahoma. From high-tech giants like Google and Amazon to international aerospace companies and Fortune 500 headquarters, Tulsa has fast-growing industries that are fueling diversity, innovation, and opportunity.
“With one of the best cost of living indices in the country, low taxes, and access to capital – not to mention a thriving arts and culture scene --Tulsa is a city of collaborators, creators, and innovators.”
Come along and join the conversation to discover why the city is fast evolving into a boomtown for art, music, film, sports and so much more.
