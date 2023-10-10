© 2023 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Paul Severtson’s symphonic career and stint at KCBX—a conversation

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
Paul Severtson playing his violin
courtesy Paul Severtson
Paul Severtson playing his violin

Paul Severtson shares stories of his life as a musician and time at KCBX as Development Director.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with Yale graduate, Paul Severtson at his Santa Margarita ranch. Paul shares tales of his musical career that includes a stint as co-concert master with the San Luis Obispo Symphony for many years, and his time at NPR network station KCBX as Development Director from 1992 to 2015.

Paul Severtson on his tractor at his Santa Margarita Ranch
Courtesy Paul Severtson
Paul Severtson on his tractor at his Santa Margarita Ranch

Severtson also shares the fascinating story of his diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease in 2018, and how Stanford Medical Center performed a "miracle" surgery that mitigated many of the effects of Parkinson’s.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
