Paul Severtson’s symphonic career and stint at KCBX—a conversation

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with Yale graduate, Paul Severtson at his Santa Margarita ranch. Paul shares tales of his musical career that includes a stint as co-concert master with the San Luis Obispo Symphony for many years, and his time at NPR network station KCBX as Development Director from 1992 to 2015.

Courtesy Paul Severtson Paul Severtson on his tractor at his Santa Margarita Ranch

Severtson also shares the fascinating story of his diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease in 2018, and how Stanford Medical Center performed a "miracle" surgery that mitigated many of the effects of Parkinson’s.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

