Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Half Moon Bay Lodge--just 30 miles from SF but a world away

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer (left) with Half Moon bay Lodge GM Blanca Rivera
Molly Blaisdell
Tom Wilmer (left) with Half Moon bay Lodge GM Blanca Rivera

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Half Moon Bay Lodge, 30 miles south of SF.


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Half Moon Bay Lodge, just off Highway 1, for chat with General Manager, Blanca Rivera.

Half Moon Bay Lodge entry.
Courtesy HMB Lodge
Half Moon Bay Lodge entry.

The family owned lodge is fittingly just as popular with vacationing families as vacationing couples. But there’s also an ardent following amongst Silicon Valley corporate travelers who prefer the tranquility of a Half Moon Bay base camp—it’s just a half hour commute over the Santa Cruz Mountains on Highway 92.

 

Half Moon Bay Lodge lobby
Courtesy Half Moon Bay Lodge
Half Moon Bay Lodge lobby

Half Moon Bay is Just 30 minutes south of San Francisco on Highway 1, but it could just as well be a thousand miles from the nearest urban center. Come along and join Blanca Rivera to learn the rest of the story.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
