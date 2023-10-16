Half Moon Bay Lodge--just 30 miles from SF but a world away
The family owned lodge is fittingly just as popular with vacationing families as vacationing couples. But there’s also an ardent following amongst Silicon Valley corporate travelers who prefer the tranquility of a Half Moon Bay base camp—it’s just a half hour commute over the Santa Cruz Mountains on Highway 92.
Half Moon Bay is Just 30 minutes south of San Francisco on Highway 1, but it could just as well be a thousand miles from the nearest urban center. Come along and join Blanca Rivera to learn the rest of the story.
