Half Moon Bay Lodge--just 30 miles from SF but a world away

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Half Moon Bay Lodge, just off Highway 1, for chat with General Manager, Blanca Rivera.

Courtesy HMB Lodge Half Moon Bay Lodge entry.

The family owned lodge is fittingly just as popular with vacationing families as vacationing couples. But there’s also an ardent following amongst Silicon Valley corporate travelers who prefer the tranquility of a Half Moon Bay base camp—it’s just a half hour commute over the Santa Cruz Mountains on Highway 92.

Courtesy Half Moon Bay Lodge Half Moon Bay Lodge lobby

Half Moon Bay is Just 30 minutes south of San Francisco on Highway 1, but it could just as well be a thousand miles from the nearest urban center. Come along and join Blanca Rivera to learn the rest of the story.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify