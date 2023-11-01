Five freshmen journalism students share why they chose Cal Poly State University
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Cal Poly State University
Following a presentation in Katya Cengel’s Journalism class, Media, Self and Society, travel correspondent Tom Wilmer sat down with five freshmen journalism majors for a casual conversation. The students share why they chose to attend Cal Poly, their dreams and hopes, and potential careers after graduation.
Ruby Citrin
Jordan Jackson
Miranda Nguyen
Addison McCormack Uhl
Caroline “Coco” McKay
Join the students as they share their stories.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify