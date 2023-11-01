Five freshmen journalism students share why they chose Cal Poly State University

Following a presentation in Katya Cengel’s Journalism class, Media, Self and Society, travel correspondent Tom Wilmer sat down with five freshmen journalism majors for a casual conversation. The students share why they chose to attend Cal Poly, their dreams and hopes, and potential careers after graduation.

Ruby Citrin

Jillian Parks Freshman student, Ruby Citrin shares her story at Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class Media, Self and Society

Jordan Jackson

Jillian Parks Freshman journalism student, Jordan Jackson from Las Vegas shares her story

Miranda Nguyen

Jillian Parks Maranda Nguyen talks about her passion for journalism and Cal Poly

Addison McCormack Uhl

Addison McCormack Uhl shares her story in Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class

Caroline “Coco” McKay

Caroline "Coco" Mckay

Join the students as they share their stories.

