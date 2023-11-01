© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Five freshmen journalism students share why they chose Cal Poly State University

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer (left) interviews Caroline "Cocco" McKay at Cal Poly
Tom Wilmer (left) interviews Caroline "Cocco" McKay at Cal Poly

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Cal Poly State University


Following a presentation in Katya Cengel’s Journalism class, Media, Self and Society, travel correspondent Tom Wilmer sat down with five freshmen journalism majors for a casual conversation. The students share why they chose to attend Cal Poly, their dreams and hopes, and potential careers after graduation.

Ruby Citrin

Freshman student, Ruby Citrin shares her story at Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class Media, Self and Society
Freshman student, Ruby Citrin shares her story at Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class Media, Self and Society

Jordan Jackson

Freshman journalism student, Jordan Jackson from Las Vegas shares her story
Freshman journalism student, Jordan Jackson from Las Vegas shares her story

Miranda Nguyen

Maranda Nguyen talks about her passion for journalism and Cal Poly
Maranda Nguyen talks about her passion for journalism and Cal Poly

Addison McCormack Uhl

Addison McCormack Uhl shares her story in Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class
Addison McCormack Uhl shares her story in Katya Cengel's Cal Poly journalism class

Caroline “Coco” McKay

Caroline "Coco" Mckay

Join the students as they share their stories.

