© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Colorado Springs’ nationwide trendsetting downtown ventures and public art

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Captivating wall art downtown Colorado Springs
Jillian Parks
Captivating wall art downtown Colorado Springs

An exploration of Colorado Springs' public art installations and infusing downtown living

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michelle Winchell, Executive Director of Colorado Spring’s Downtown Ventures.

Michelle Winchell Executive Director Downtown Ventures visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Michelle Winchell Executive Director Downtown Ventures visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Winchell shares her passion for the city’s 25th anniversary of Art on the Street, and other public art installations that have propelled the city as a national trendsetter for engaging and captivating public art.

Captivating video wall art in a downtown Colorado Springs alley.
Tom Wilmer
Captivating video wall art in a downtown Colorado Springs alley.

 

Downtown Colorado Springs street art installation
Jillian Parks
Downtown Colorado Springs street art installation

We’ll then visit with Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications with Colorado Spring’s Downtown Partnership.

Street art and wall mural downtown Colorado Springs
Jillian Parks
Street art and wall mural downtown Colorado Springs
Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership
Jillian Parks
Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership

Simison shares fascinating insights about the rebirth of the downtown core as a live-work Mecca, where lots of the residents get around quite happily, car-free.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

 You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer