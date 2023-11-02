Colorado Springs’ nationwide trendsetting downtown ventures and public art

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michelle Winchell, Executive Director of Colorado Spring’s Downtown Ventures.

Jillian Parks Michelle Winchell Executive Director Downtown Ventures visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Winchell shares her passion for the city’s 25th anniversary of Art on the Street, and other public art installations that have propelled the city as a national trendsetter for engaging and captivating public art.

Tom Wilmer Captivating video wall art in a downtown Colorado Springs alley.

Jillian Parks Downtown Colorado Springs street art installation

We’ll then visit with Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications with Colorado Spring’s Downtown Partnership.

Jillian Parks Street art and wall mural downtown Colorado Springs

Jillian Parks Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership

Simison shares fascinating insights about the rebirth of the downtown core as a live-work Mecca, where lots of the residents get around quite happily, car-free.

