Colorado Springs’ nationwide trendsetting downtown ventures and public art
An exploration of Colorado Springs' public art installations and infusing downtown living
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michelle Winchell, Executive Director of Colorado Spring’s Downtown Ventures.
Winchell shares her passion for the city’s 25th anniversary of Art on the Street, and other public art installations that have propelled the city as a national trendsetter for engaging and captivating public art.
We’ll then visit with Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications with Colorado Spring’s Downtown Partnership.
Simison shares fascinating insights about the rebirth of the downtown core as a live-work Mecca, where lots of the residents get around quite happily, car-free.
