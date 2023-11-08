© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit with U.S. Air Force Academy’s Space Force Detachment cadets

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST
inside Air Force Academy's Space Force Command: (Left to right) Lt Col Adam Wasinger, Tom Wilmer, Capt Sarah Dowdy, C3C Hunter Collins, C3C Adin Toole, C1C Abigail Ryan, C1C Mark Lema
Jillian Parks
inside Air Force Academy's Space Force Command: (Left to right) Lt Col Adam Wasinger, Tom Wilmer, Capt Sarah Dowdy, C3C Hunter Collins, C3C Adin Toole, C1C Abigail Ryan, C1C Mark Lema

Air Force Academy cadets share their passion for the Space Force Detachment Star Command and blue Horizon rocket competitions

Reporting from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the Space Force Detachment Star Command and Blue Horizon Rocket competition participants.

Lt Col Adam Wasinger (left) with Tom Wilmer at U.S. Air Force Academy's Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command.
Jillian Parks
Lt Col Adam Wasinger (left) with Tom Wilmer at U.S. Air Force Academy's Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command.

Join the conversation with Lt Col Adam Wasinger, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Deputy Commander, Capt Sarah Dowdy, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Director of Education,

Tom Wilmer (left) Capt Sarah Dowdy USAFA Space Force Detachment Director of Education
Jillian Parks
Tom Wilmer (left) Capt Sarah Dowdy USAFA Space Force Detachment Director of Education

and Cadets: C1C Abigail Ryan, C3C Aiden Toole, C3C Hunter Collins and C1C Mark Lema.

USAFA Space Command C1C Abigail Ryan
Jillian Parks
USAFA Space Command C1C Abigail Ryan
USAFA Space Command C3C Aiden Toole
Jillian Parks
USAFA Space Command C3C Aiden Toole
USAFA C3C Hunter Collins (right) with C3C Aiden Toole
Jillian Parks
USAFA C3C Hunter Collins (right) with C3C Aiden Toole
USAFA Space Command http://www.usafa.eduC1C Mark Lema
Jillian Parks
USAFA Space Command http://www.usafa.eduC1C Mark Lema

The academy’s Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command focuses on space training and readiness, space education and space research.

Space Force cadets also engage with high school students to share their passion for their Blue Horizon Rocket competition club and the Space Force mission’s STEM applications.

The Detachment supports Cadets who choose to seek a commission into the U.S. Space Force. Of an Academy graduating class of about 1,200, approximately 100 will be selected to commission into the U.S. Space Force.

USAFA Space Force http://www.usafa.edupatch
USAFA
USAFA Space Force http://www.usafa.edupatch
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer