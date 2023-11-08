A visit with U.S. Air Force Academy’s Space Force Detachment cadets
Air Force Academy cadets share their passion for the Space Force Detachment Star Command and blue Horizon rocket competitions
Reporting from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the Space Force Detachment Star Command and Blue Horizon Rocket competition participants.
Join the conversation with Lt Col Adam Wasinger, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Deputy Commander, Capt Sarah Dowdy, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Director of Education,
and Cadets: C1C Abigail Ryan, C3C Aiden Toole, C3C Hunter Collins and C1C Mark Lema.
The academy’s Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command focuses on space training and readiness, space education and space research.
Space Force cadets also engage with high school students to share their passion for their Blue Horizon Rocket competition club and the Space Force mission’s STEM applications.
The Detachment supports Cadets who choose to seek a commission into the U.S. Space Force. Of an Academy graduating class of about 1,200, approximately 100 will be selected to commission into the U.S. Space Force.
