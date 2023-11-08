A visit with U.S. Air Force Academy’s Space Force Detachment cadets

Reporting from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with the Space Force Detachment Star Command and Blue Horizon Rocket competition participants.

Jillian Parks Lt Col Adam Wasinger (left) with Tom Wilmer at U.S. Air Force Academy's Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command.

Join the conversation with Lt Col Adam Wasinger, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Deputy Commander, Capt Sarah Dowdy, USAFA Space Force Detachment, Director of Education,

Jillian Parks Tom Wilmer (left) Capt Sarah Dowdy USAFA Space Force Detachment Director of Education

and Cadets: C1C Abigail Ryan, C3C Aiden Toole, C3C Hunter Collins and C1C Mark Lema.

Jillian Parks USAFA Space Command C1C Abigail Ryan

Jillian Parks USAFA Space Command C3C Aiden Toole

Jillian Parks USAFA C3C Hunter Collins (right) with C3C Aiden Toole

Jillian Parks USAFA Space Command http://www.usafa.eduC1C Mark Lema

The academy’s Space Force Delta 13 Detachment-1 Star Command focuses on space training and readiness, space education and space research.

Space Force cadets also engage with high school students to share their passion for their Blue Horizon Rocket competition club and the Space Force mission’s STEM applications.

The Detachment supports Cadets who choose to seek a commission into the U.S. Space Force. Of an Academy graduating class of about 1,200, approximately 100 will be selected to commission into the U.S. Space Force.

USAFA USAFA Space Force http://www.usafa.edupatch

