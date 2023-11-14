© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
A conversation with Gretchen Bliss, University of Colorado's Director of Cybersecurity Programs

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Jillian Parks
A conversation with Gretchen Bliss, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Director of Cybersecurity Programs

Join Gretchen Bliss, Director of Cybersecurity Programs at the University of Colorado’s Colorado Springs campus for an illuminating conversation about the critical importance of understanding and responding to cybersecurity threats.

Bliss shares insights about strategic partnerships with businesses. Equally important is her mission to engage with middle school students through hands-on scenarios that unravel the amorphous aspects of cybersecurity, thus stimulating the upcoming generation to become involved as future cybersecurity leaders.

 Bliss has been a cybersecurity leader with more than 25 years of experience with defense agencies, contractors and educational institutions.

Previous to her duties at the university of Colorado, she served as Cybersecurity Director at Pikes Peak Community College for five years.

 She has logged more than 15 years with the department of Defense, eleven years with the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, starting as a deputy senior intelligence analyst.

 Bliss coordinated large, multi-national teams, infusing a comprehensive threat methodology utilized by the Department of Defensive for strategic decision making.

Be sure to tune in to upcoming installments of the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcasts featuring Colorado Springs’ Defense industry leaders: Catalyst Campus incubator’s Executive Director, Dawn Conley and Accelerator Program Director KiMar Gartman; Boecore Corporation’s President, Tom Dickson; Delta Solutions & Stategies COO Scott Anible; and the Space ISAC National Cybersecurity Center’s Executive Director, Erin Miller.

