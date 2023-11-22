© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Colorado Springs’ U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Jillian Parks
Entry to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

Olympic silver-medalist Michelle Dusserre Farrell takes on a tour of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic museum


When the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum was unveiled in 2020 it quickly garnered a coveted USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Award as one of America’s top-ten best new attractions.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is replete with an abundance of engaging displays
Jillian Parks
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is replete with an abundance of engaging displays

The Colorado Springs facility with twelve captivating galleries, fascinating artifacts, and interactive exhibits has propelled its reputation as a must-do Colorado travel experience.

Extraordinarily captivating displays at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Jillian Parks
Extraordinarily captivating displays at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs for a conversation with Michelle Dusserre Farrell, Senior Director of Athlete, Curatorial & USOPM programs.

Michelle Dusserre Farrell and her Olympic Silver Medal
Jillian Parks
Michelle Dusserre Farrell and her Olympic Silver Medal

Farrell, the youngest member of the US Women’s gymnastics team at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, shares cool insights about the museum.

Rooftop Flame Cafe at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs
Jillian Parks
Rooftop Flame Cafe at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs
Olympic mascot at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Jillian Parks
Olympic mascot at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer