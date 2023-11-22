When the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum was unveiled in 2020 it quickly garnered a coveted USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Award as one of America’s top-ten best new attractions.

Jillian Parks U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is replete with an abundance of engaging displays

The Colorado Springs facility with twelve captivating galleries, fascinating artifacts, and interactive exhibits has propelled its reputation as a must-do Colorado travel experience.

Jillian Parks Extraordinarily captivating displays at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs for a conversation with Michelle Dusserre Farrell, Senior Director of Athlete, Curatorial & USOPM programs.

Jillian Parks Michelle Dusserre Farrell and her Olympic Silver Medal

Farrell, the youngest member of the US Women’s gymnastics team at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, shares cool insights about the museum.

Jillian Parks Rooftop Flame Cafe at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs

Jillian Parks Olympic mascot at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

