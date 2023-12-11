© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Creativity melded with technology at Virginia Tech’s Moss Art Center

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
Join Ruth Waalkes, Associate Provost for the Arts at Virginia Tech’s Moss Art Center in Blacksburg, Virginia

 Waalkes shares insights about The Moss Arts Center and the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Located at the crossroads of Virginia Tech and downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, on the corner of Main Street and Alumni Mall, the Moss Arts Center is a thriving community where the arts are a catalyst for engagement, inspiration, and discovery.

Come along and join the conversation with Ruth Waalkes.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
