Creativity melded with technology at Virginia Tech’s Moss Art Center
Join Ruth Waalkes, Associate Provost for the Arts at Virginia Tech’s Moss Art Center in Blacksburg, Virginia
Waalkes shares insights about The Moss Arts Center and the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) with correspondent Tom Wilmer.
Located at the crossroads of Virginia Tech and downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, on the corner of Main Street and Alumni Mall, the Moss Arts Center is a thriving community where the arts are a catalyst for engagement, inspiration, and discovery.
Come along and join the conversation with Ruth Waalkes.
