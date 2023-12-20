© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Omni La Mansion del Rio—San Antonio’s classic riverfront hotel

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
Omni La Mansion del-Rio exterior and San Antonio- Riverwalk.
John Wallace, GM at San Antonio’s La Mansion del Rio Hotel and Dee Dee Poteet with Visit San Antonio share fascinating insights about the town and the historic hotel

 


Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the historic Omni La Mansion del Rio hotel situated front-row center along San Antonio’s fabled River Walk.

John "Rusty" Wallace Omni La Mansion Del Rio, Managing Director
The classic La Mansion del Rio Hotel has a storied history that dates from a mere ten years after the battle of the Alamo.

The Buckhorn Saloon, around the corner from the Mansion del Rio, is the oldest bar in the State of Texas
The hotel’s cornerstone was laid in 1852 by four Marianist brothers from France when they commenced construction of a school.

The building continued to function as a school until the Marianist order relocated St. Mary’s University School of Law to the university’s Westside campus.

The historic Majestic Theater is adjacent to the Mansion del Rio Hotel.
In 1966, Patrick Kennedy, a St. Mary’s law school graduate, purchased the property and turned it into La Mansion del Rio to coincide with the opening of the Hemisphere Worlds Fair in 1968– at the time, the hotel was one of only two along the entire River Walk.

Boats cruise down the Riverwalk in San Antonio right past La Mansion del Rio Hotel
Come along and join Area Managing Director and General Manager John “Rusty” Wallace at the fabled La Mansion del Rio, followed by Dee Dee Poteet, Visit San Antonio’s Regional Communications Manager’s cool insights about savoring San Antonio experiences.
 
Wallace says that today “la Mansion is the most original San Antonio experience you can have. It’s a cool, romantic hotel. When you come for a stay here, you know you’re in San Antonio.”

In addition to the four-story hotel structure built in the 1960s, the original footprint of the 1852 school remains as the front section of the hotel surrounding the reception area.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify
 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
