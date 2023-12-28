Florida’s St. George Island—a culinary exploration

When we arrived on St. George Island---a barrier reef island in the gin-clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, not far from Tallahassee and Panama City, we basically had the remote island all to ourselves.

The Snowbirds wouldn’t start flocking in until the latter part of December. And then there’s another influx of vacationers for spring break, followed by families mostly, who hunker down for their summer vacations.

Come along and join us for an exploration of ever-popular local hangouts as well as a visit at the historic St. George Lighthouse.

We’ll start our adventure at Paddy’s Raw Bar where local oysters are the house specialty. Join Dayle Flint, general manager followed by Preston Garcia, chef and oyster shucker extraordinaire.

Next up is a late night visit at the ever-rocking Harry A’s Bar & Grill for a visit with General Manager Mike Howe.

Meghan Ray, a server at the Beach Pit diner in the heart of town shares cool insights about the happening place.

Amy Hodson, Executive Director with the St. George Lighthouse Association shares cool tales of the historic lighthouse that first cast its beam over the Gulf of Mexico in 1833.

Tom Wilmer St. George Island Historic Lighthouse

Jason Jones and his wife Julie own and operate Aunt Ebby’s Ice Cream Parlor where Jason shares sweet tales about what makes the place a must do—One little item that makes for ever returning patrons is the humongous size of the scoops.

Be sure to tune in for the upcoming installment of Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer’s St. George Island explorations when we visit with St. George Island Turtle Patrol’s Turtle Lady, Kimberly Crossen.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify