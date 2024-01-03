© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

San Antonio’s Restaurant Claudine’s brilliant chef de Cuisine, Cassie Ramsey

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:34 PM PST
Chef Cassie Ramsey at Restaurant Claudine, San Antonio, Texas
Tom Wilmer
Chef Cassie Ramsey at Restaurant Claudine, San Antonio, Texas

Join Chef de Cuisine Cassie Ramsey at San Antonio’s best-kept-secret diner, Restaurant Claudine, specializing in French and classic southern and Cajun-fusion dishes.

Restaurant Claudine resides in a remodeled home on a quiet side-street, just steps away from the repurposed Pearl brewery complex in the heart of San Antonio. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a delightful visit with the vibrant and effusive Cassie Ramsey, Chef de Cuisine.

Restaurant Claudine is situated in a sleepy neighborhood just steps from The Pearl.
Tom Wilmer
Restaurant Claudine is situated in a sleepy neighborhood just steps from The Pearl.

Restaurant Claudine offers snug tables surrounded by elegant hand-painted wallpaper, vintage chandeliers, and sentimental pictures of the namesake, the diner’s founder, Houston Carpenter’s grandmother, Claudine.

Restaurant Claudine's classy interior.
Tom Wilmer
Restaurant Claudine's classy interior.

 Cassie Ramsay crafts truly magical and delectable culinary treats in her kitchen. Inspired by grandma’s southern-comfort style cuisine with an elevated French influence, menu items include: fried chicken with fermented hot honey and pommes puree, as well as duck confit made with butternut squash puree, glazed rainbow carrots, and pecans.

 On weekends Restaurant Claudine offers a special brunch menu that includes shrimp and grits and hotcakes with a seasonal berry-compote.

A sampler of some of Cassie’s dishes at Restaurant Claudine include:

Blue Crab Beignets, Mascarpone, Champagne Vinegar-Honey Gastrique, Chives

Stuffed Onion, Pork Sausage, Bell Pepper, Parmesan, Beef Broth, Micro Leeks, Breadcrumbs

Cornish Hen, Mushrooms, Cornbread Stuffing, Chicken Bordelaise, Micro Leeks, Sunflower Sprouts

Smoked Pork Chop, Roasted Peach-Black Pepper Sauce, Limoncello Green Beans, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Fried Sage

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
