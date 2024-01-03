San Antonio’s Restaurant Claudine’s brilliant chef de Cuisine, Cassie Ramsey

Restaurant Claudine resides in a remodeled home on a quiet side-street, just steps away from the repurposed Pearl brewery complex in the heart of San Antonio. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a delightful visit with the vibrant and effusive Cassie Ramsey, Chef de Cuisine.

Tom Wilmer Restaurant Claudine is situated in a sleepy neighborhood just steps from The Pearl.

Restaurant Claudine offers snug tables surrounded by elegant hand-painted wallpaper, vintage chandeliers, and sentimental pictures of the namesake, the diner’s founder, Houston Carpenter’s grandmother, Claudine.

Tom Wilmer Restaurant Claudine's classy interior.

Cassie Ramsay crafts truly magical and delectable culinary treats in her kitchen. Inspired by grandma’s southern-comfort style cuisine with an elevated French influence, menu items include: fried chicken with fermented hot honey and pommes puree, as well as duck confit made with butternut squash puree, glazed rainbow carrots, and pecans.

On weekends Restaurant Claudine offers a special brunch menu that includes shrimp and grits and hotcakes with a seasonal berry-compote.

A sampler of some of Cassie’s dishes at Restaurant Claudine include:

Blue Crab Beignets, Mascarpone, Champagne Vinegar-Honey Gastrique, Chives

Stuffed Onion, Pork Sausage, Bell Pepper, Parmesan, Beef Broth, Micro Leeks, Breadcrumbs

Cornish Hen, Mushrooms, Cornbread Stuffing, Chicken Bordelaise, Micro Leeks, Sunflower Sprouts

Smoked Pork Chop, Roasted Peach-Black Pepper Sauce, Limoncello Green Beans, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Fried Sage

